WRENTHAM -- Residents at Monday's annual town meeting handily approved a $48.1 million budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.
Only 55 registered voters turned out to the meeting in the high school auditorium, with the session wrapping up within an hour.
The budget includes $12.97 million for local elementary education, $11.6 million for King Philip regional schools, $6.7 million for public safety, $3.5 million for general government, and $2.4 million for public works.
Voters supported $1.95 million for a water meter replacement program.
The meters are over 10 years old, and new ones will allow for water billing on a quarterly instead of bi-annual basis, officials said.
That change will enable homeowners and businesses to better monitor and respond to spikes in water use and address repairs to make adjustments to water bills, they added.
Voters approved $500,000 in building and equipment items, known as capital items, which will be used for trucks for the DPW, water division and recreation department.
The remainder of town meeting business was routine annual requests.
There was no extended discussion on any of the 12 articles on the meeting agenda, and each passed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.