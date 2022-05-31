WRENTHAM — The town moderator was arraigned Tuesday on a third-offense drunken driving charge stemming from a slow-speed pursuit on Interstate 95 in Attleboro over the weekend.
Edward Goddard, 57, of 32 Peter Lane, Wrentham, pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court to the drunken driving charge along with failing to stop for police and a marked lanes violation.
Goddard, who is also a labor attorney, was arrested about 10 p.m. Friday after his car was spotted on I-95 South going about 30 mph in the right travel lane, according to a state police report.
Trooper Justin Bonitatibus attempted to stop Goddard’s car but it did not stop until about two miles later when the trooper got in front of the vehicle after it got off the highway and onto Route 1A in Attleboro, according to the trooper’s report.
The trooper said in his report that he turned on his emergency lights and blew his siren before pulling up to the side of the car and making eye contact with Goddard, but Goddard continued driving.
Goddard allegedly smelled of alcohol and had other signs indicating intoxication, the trooper reported.
Goddard allegedly told the trooper he drank five beers but did not take a breath-alcohol test when he was brought to the Foxboro barracks, according to the report.
He was released on $1,000 cash bail after he was booked. Goddard appeared in court for his arraignment but was briefly taken into custody when the prosecution requested a dangerousness hearing.
During the hearing, Assistant District Attorney Sydnee Grosberg asked that Goddard be deemed a danger and held without bail, citing the allegations against him and his prior record of drunken driving arrests.
Judge Michele Armour found Goddard was a dangerous person due to the charges but agreed with his lawyer that there were pretrial conditions of release that could ensure the safety of the public.
The judge kept the $1,000 bail in place and ordered Goddard not to drive while the charges against him are pending.
Armour also ordered Goddard to submit to random alcohol testing with a portable home unit that is monitored by the probation department.
Attleboro lawyer Sandra Ferreira, who represented Goddard for the bail hearing, said his last drunken driving arrest was in California in 2015. Prior to that, she said, he successfully completed probation after an arrest in Attleboro in 1997.
Ferreira said Goddard is a divorced father of two adult children with strong roots in his community and has no intent to avoid the charges against him. She said he worked as a labor attorney and owned property in Wrentham and Plainville.
Goddard was first elected town moderator in 2017 and has since been re-elected, running unopposed. He also served on the town’s elementary school committee from 2011 to 2017 and was chairman.
His case was continued to July.