WRENTHAM — About $75,000 has been distributed from the town’s main trust fund.
Selectmen recently supported the recommendations of the Sweatt Fund Advisory Committee to give money to the following:
- Landscape & Memorial Committee — $8,500 for pruning trees on the Town Common and at nearby Sweatt Park; $9,500 for planting one large evergreen to serve as the holiday light centerpiece on the upper Common; $5,000 for plantings of bulbs, flowers, and shrubs for containers and gardens on the Common and at Sweatt Park; and $2,311 for holiday greens and decorations for the Common, park, Fiske Public Library and town cemetery.
Also, $3,000 is being set aside from unused funds that had been earmarked for the new Gulf War Memorial on the town common. It will pay for a time capsule/monument on the common for the 350th anniversary of the founding of Wrentham next year.
The common usually is allocated a lot of money from the trust fund as it was originally set up for care of the common.
- 350th Anniversary Committee — $9,999 for funds to support the celebration.
- Recreation Commission — — $9,950 for concerts on the common, $3,905 for landscaping and pruning around flagpole areas and playground, and $958 for outdoor classes and health and wellness programs.
- Public Health Nurses — $1,000 for nutritional supplements, $480 for electronic medical dispensers, $2,000 for line of credit with Plainville-Attleboro Oil Co., $134 for two space heaters, and $500 for line of credit with National Grid.
- Fiske Public Library — $1,940 for museum passes, $3,000 for subscription for online books and videos, and $3,235 for family and children’s programs.
- Council on Aging — $6,000 for senior programs. Sweatt Fund money is routinely used to help subsidize the cost of classes, activities and programs at the senior center.
- Conservation Commission — $1,208 for educational materials for residents to help recognize and eradicate invasive species.
- Open Space Committee — $1,200 for an ecologist to speak on six walks through local woodlands to educate the public on nature.
- Cultural Council — $2,250 for purchase of a sound system in Sweatt Park.