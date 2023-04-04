WRENTHAM -- Three residents were elected by write-in votes to offices in Monday's annual town election.
Robert English received the highest tally for a three-year planning board seat, 208 votes, and has accepted, Town Clerk Cindy Thompson said.
Charles Woodhams was re-elected to the planning board but there was a second seat with no official candidate that English now fills. Stephen Schwarm was the other incumbent but didn't run again.
Ed Fitzgerald had taken out candidacy papers for the board but didn't return them.
Edward O’Neil received the highest number of votes, 15, for a three-year board of assessors seat and has accepted, Thompson said.
O'Neil had taken out nomination papers to run as an official candidate on the ballot but didn't return them. The seat had been held by Edward O'Brien.
And Peter Tullock received the highest vote total, 101, for a two-year unexpired constable position, Thompson said.
The town clerk said as of mid-day Tuesday that she hadn't heard if he will accept.
