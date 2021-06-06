WRENTHAM — Residents don’t have too many decisions at Monday’s annual town meeting.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
Topping the agenda is the budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.
Voters will also be asked to support $1.95 million for a water meter replacement program.
Another warrant article is a request for building and equipment items known as capital items.
The remainder of the 12-article warrant are routine annual requests.
