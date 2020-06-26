WRENTHAM — Residents will decide two races in Monday’s annual town election.
Polls will be open from noon to 5 p.m. at Delaney School off Taunton Street. The hours have been reduced because of the coronavirus.
Town Clerk Cindy Thompson says her office sent out about 500 absentee/early voting ballots, and the town has been urging residents to use them.
Those who do vote at the polls will have to wear a mask, and booths will be cleaned after each use.
There are 8,786 registered voters in town.
Contests for board of selectmen and housing authority are on the ballot.
Former selectman Charles Kennedy, who decided not to run for a third three-year term two years ago, will face off against political newcomer Robert Morrison for a three-year term as selectman. Gerard Nolan opted to not run for re-election.
Kennedy works in the financial field and is a founding member of the local education trust WEST. Morrison is a retired electrician and U.S. Air Force veteran.
For a five-year housing authority seat, incumbent Alan Richard will square off against Ann Smith.
Veronica Gonzalez is running for local school committee. The seats of Danielle Schmitz, the committee’s vice chair, and Kristi Brunick are expiring, but nobody took out papers for the second spot, which can be filled by a write-in candidate.
Following special state authorization, selectmen in March voted to postpone the April 6 election because of the coronavirus crisis.
