WRENTHAM — Residents at Monday’s fall town meeting face requests to spend about $1.5 million from the Community Preservation Fund.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium of King Philip Regional High School on Franklin Street (Route 140).
The Community Preservation Committee that oversees Community Preservation Act funds wants voters to support tapping into the fund for $1.28 million for a walking pathway at the Rice Recreation Complex.
A related request asks for $22,675 to establish educational gardens for the recreation complex. Another CPC request is for $215,000 to preserve and restore external pillars at the Old Congregational Church, contingent on the church applying for a state grant.
CPC members are also looking for $200,000 from the fund to establish a Conservation and Recreation Land Acquisition Fund.
Some zoning articles involve updating the town zoning bylaw.
Besides zoning measures, a new stormwater bylaw takes up many pages in the warrant. The federal government requires all communities to update their regulations.
There is also a request to remove the deputy fire chief position from the state’s Civil Service program.
Another article proposes a change of the board of selectmen to select board. Many area communities have already made that switch, including Norfolk and Plainville.
Funding for new union contracts for police and public works workers are also up for a vote.
Also, this year’s Volunteer of the Year recipients will be honored.