rice rec complex

An architect's rendering of the walking path proposed for the Rice Recreation Complex.

 Wrentham Park & Rec

WRENTHAM -- Residents at Monday's fall town meeting rejected a proposal to spend $1.28 million from the Community Preservation Fund for a pathway at the Rice Recreation Complex

The vote was 78-72, but a two-thirds affirmative vote was required because of borrowing, meaning the request failed at the meeting held at King Philip Regional High School.