WRENTHAM -- Residents at Monday's fall town meeting rejected a proposal to spend $1.28 million from the Community Preservation Fund for a pathway at the Rice Recreation Complex
The vote was 78-72, but a two-thirds affirmative vote was required because of borrowing, meaning the request failed at the meeting held at King Philip Regional High School.
The proposal for the 2-mile paved walking/bike path came from the Community Preservation Committee that oversees Community Preservation Act funds on behalf of the recreation commission which oversees the athletic complex.
"It's in the original plan for the complex," CPC chair Scott Manchuso said. "It's something the recreation commission has wanted for some time."
Finance committee members and selectmen also supported the proposal, but some residents vehemently opposed the request.
Leo Immonen, chair of the conservation commission and who sits on the CPC, had several points of contention.
"It's too expensive and will greatly hinder our ability to use CPC funds the next few years," Immonen said.
Referring to a $445,000 playground at the rec complex CPC funds were used for in recent years, Immonen pointed out a good portion of CPC funds would be earmarked for two projects there.
"To pave a path in an open field is not a good use of the funds," Immonen said. He pointed to conservation and state forest land in town where residents can walk instead of a "hot, paved surface."
Immonen also argued a better use of the money would be for the section of the planned Metacomet Greenway from Plainville to town center, though the pathway is slated to be part of the greenway, rec commission member Chuck Adelsberger said.
"Both projects are tied together," Adelsberger said. "This is the first step."
Of the $1.28 million, $300,000 was going to come from the CPA fund, with the $980,000 balance borrowed and repaid from the fund.
CPA money comes from a property tax surcharge and state money. Local taxpayers contributed $311,000 to the fund the past year, and a state match of $118,000 is expected.
"It doesn't make sense," planning board Chair Michael McKnight said of borrowing for the path. "I'm absolutely opposed to this."
Robin Cuddy of East Side Road backed the funding. "Walking options in Wrentham aren't safe. Sidewalks quickly run out," Cuddy said, mentioning Creek Street. "Health and wellness is one of the most important things we should be focused on. This gives everyone an opportunity to walk safely in our town."
Selectmen Chair Joseph Botaish, speaking as a resident, reminded voters all ages can use the rec complex. "It will only expand the uses for all residents," Botaish said. "It's an investment."
Fellow selectman William Harrington, who is on the CPC committee, also said he fully supported the path. "If we wait, it won't be $1.2 million, it will be $1.9, $2 million," he said.
The walkway money was one of four requests totaling about $1.5 million from the CPC.
A related request for $22,675 to establish educational gardens for the pathway was passed over.
Another CPC request, for $215,000 to preserve and restore external pillars at the Original Congregational Church contingent on the church applying for a state grant, was near unanimously approved.
"I don't think there is a more iconic, historical building" in town, Manchuso said. "We are confident that church will look the same sitting on the town square."
Manchuso said it was legal to use the funds for a church as long as it wasn't for overtly religious purposes.
A final CPC article that was approved without opposition set aside $200,000 from the fund to establish a Conservation and Recreation Land Acquisition Fund.
"We thought this type of fund will allow us to acquire land as it came on the market and preserve some of our open space," Manchuso said.
A new stormwater bylaw was unanimously supported that will protect waterways and groundwater. The federal government requires all communities to update their regulations, and Town Administrator Kevin Sweet said Wrentham has been working on the new bylaw for three years with the assistance of a consultant.
In other action, the deputy fire chief position was removed from the state's Civil Service program, and following in the footsteps of many other towns in the area and across the state, the board of selectmen will now be known as the select board.
Town Clerk Cindy Thompson, who sits on the general bylaw review committee, said the committee recommended holding off on the latter change because of cost, noting the name change could be part of a future revision of town bylaws.
"We know the process is going to be lengthy and it's going to be involved," Botaish said. "We feel it's time to make the change."
The proposal was backed by a vote of 120-20.
Funding for new union contracts for police ($51,500) and DPW workers ($34,300) also were approved.