WRENTHAM — The man arrested last week at his May Street home in a raid in which police seized five assault-style rifles is suspected of purchasing weapons parts online from China, according to court records obtained Monday by The Sun Chronicle.
The suspect, 38-year-old Michael R. Roby, allegedly ordered two devices to make a Glock 9 mm semiautomatic handgun fully automatic and capable of firing 1,200 rounds per minute, according to a search warrant affidavit filed by a state police investigator.
Roby’s home, which is near King Philip Regional High School, was raided by federal, state and local law enforcement authorities last Friday.
In addition to the five AR-15 assault-style rifles, police seized a 9 mm Glock handgun, nine high-capacity rifle magazines, assorted ammunition, two silencers and five homemade explosive devices. None of the weapons had serial numbers, according to state police.
Two days before the morning raid, a package mailed from China containing two selector switches and addressed to Roby was intercepted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the JFK International Airport mail branch in New York, according to the 16-page affidavit.
State police say the selector switches are illegal and considered bump stocks.
“Installation of these conversion devices is fast and simple, requiring no technical expertise” and can be completed by removing a cover plate on the pistol and replacing it with the selector switch,” according to the affidavit.
The package was flagged because a review of the shipping manifest revealed that “GLOCK SWITCH” was the cargo description, the affidavit states.
Customs officials have tried to identify the company in China but each time authorities identify and shut down the website the company is using, a new website appears, making it difficult to track down, state police Sgt. Sean Barry wrote in the affidavit.
Barry is a task force officer with U.S. Homeland Security Investigations.
Authorities executed the search warrant and arrested Roby after he allegedly accepted the package from a U.S. Postal Inspector dressed as a parcel delivery man, according to state police.
A check of Roby’s Facebook page revealed his favorites included four websites that sold assault rifle parts, firearms, ammunition and accessories, according to the affidavit.
The Facebook page was no longer available Monday.
Following the raid, Roby, who is not licensed to possess the weapons, allegedly admitted to purchasing parts and assembling the firearms in his home. He told the officers he believed he could possess the weapons in his home, according to court records.
In Wrentham District Court, he faces 31 weapons charges, four counts of possession of explosive devices and unlawful possession of fireworks. Innocent pleas were entered on his behalf by the court.
Bail was set at $50,000 cash Friday and he was sent to the Dedham House of Correction, but a spokesperson for the Norfolk County Sheriff’s office said Monday that Roby was no longer in custody at the jail.
Roby could not be reached for comment Monday at two phone numbers listed for his address.
He lives with his wife, Jessica at the house, which they purchased in January, according to the affidavit.
Roby has a criminal record that includes arrests for malicious destruction, resisting arrest, assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery, drug possession and driving under influence of alcohol. The drunken driving case was continued without a finding in 2002, according to the affidavit.
In setting bail, a judge wrote that Roby had a history of failing to make court appearances and now faces a life sentence, according court records.
He is scheduled to return to court next month with a lawyer.
