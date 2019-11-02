WRENTHAM — Voters at Monday’s fall town meeting will be asked to back several expenditures, including the first spending requests for Community Preservation Act funds.
The meeting is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium of King Philip Regional High School.
Among the 27 items on the agenda are seven project requests totaling $629,715 from the Community Preservation Committee, which oversees the CPA fund.
The highlight is a request for $445,315 for what is being billed as the town’s first community playground. It would be built at the Rice Recreation Complex off Emerald Street near Wrentham Developmental Center.
The facility would be geared to ages 2 to 12 but older residents could use it too, planners say.
The playground would be a focal point at the complex and would further enhance the town’s recreational centerpiece, CPC committee members said.
The playground has been a key part of the original plan for the complex approved by residents.
The “recreation commission is very excited for the possibility of Wrentham’s first public playground,” Recreation Director Jeff Plympton said, urging supporters to show at town meeting. “We are pleased that Community Preservation Act is backing this project. Recreation has been working on this for the past 15 years. We are very close for this to become real.”
Three of the CPC requests costing nearly $150,000 would fund projects to help improve the health of the town’s three waterways, Lake Pearl, Lake Archer and Mirror Lake. The requests relate to weed control.
Another CPC request would fund an update of the town’s Open Space and Recreation plan that is underway.
The plan makes the town eligible to apply for grants for open space and recreation initiatives.
The CPC also recommends approval of money for projects to enhance the local Housing Authority residential areas and to clean and restore nine historic paintings by Wrentham artist Joseph Cowell.
The seven projects “we believe can have far reaching effects touching many of the town’s residents,” the CPC said.
The state Community Preservation Act allows investment in four areas: community housing, historical preservation, open space and recreation.
The Community Preservation Fund is funded from a property tax surcharge residents approved, and is supplemented with money from the state.
By the end of the fiscal year in June 2020, town officials estimate Wrentham will have collected about $800,000 from the program.
There are also five zoning bylaws requests going before town meeting, a chief one for the rezoning of the Route 1 commercial district.
The revision would condense seven existing zoning districts to three, making the language easier to understand and streamlining the commercial development process, Town Administrator Kevin Sweet said.
The warrant also includes numerous articles pertaining to general bylaws.
