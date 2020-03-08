WRENTHAM -- The town is about to get another memorial to recognize veterans.
This one will be a Persian Gulf War Memorial located on the town common among other war memorials.
The monument will list local residents who served in the armed forces during the Persian Gulf War, from Operation Desert Storm through Operation Enduring Freedom in Iraq, and Afghanistan operations.
The town has received two grants to help pay for the memorial, Town Administrator Kevin Sweet said.
It got a $15,000 grant from the State Historical Records Advisory Board and a $16,000 grant from the Sweatt Memorial Fund, a local trust fund.
The State Historical Records Advisory Board is the central advisory body for historical records coordination with each state and for National Historical Publications and Records Commission statewide and local record projects.
The Sweatt Memorial Fund is a trust that was left to the town in the early part of the 20th century that funds various town projects, including the upkeep of the town common.
"Thanks to these generous grants and donations, the Town of Wrentham can commemorate those who served in the Persian Gulf War with a beautiful memorial," Sweet said in a news release. "This memorial serves as a representation of our gratitude towards service members and an acknowledgment of their service. We look forward to this memorial joining the ranks of other memorials featured on our common."
The money will be used to design, create and install the memorial.
It will consist of a stone that displays a map carving of the Persian Gulf and military emblems on the front, besides listing veterans names.
In addition to the grants, a local Eagle Scout from Troop 61 in Wrentham is hosting a fundraiser to pay for the creation of a walkway leading up to the monument. Any funds generated beyond the cost of the walkway will be used towards the remaining cost of the monument.
Ray Rose, a local veteran who works for the town Department of Public Works and is the town's tree warden, has spearheaded the memorial project.
Rose served in the U.S. Army.
The memorial is being designed and installed by a local monument company, Tribute in Stone, which did similar work for the 911 Memorial in front of town hall that another local Boy Scout coordinated for an Eagle Scout project.
The memorial is expected to be unveiled on Veterans Day.
