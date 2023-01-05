wrentham senior center 1

The Wrentham Senior Center is hosting a brunch Sunday that will kick off the town's 350th anniversary series of events.

WRENTHAM — On Sunday, the town will kick off a series of events to celebrate its 350th birthday this year.

The 350th Committee, formed over a year ago, is hosting a brunch for residents 60 and older at the senior center at 400 Taunton St.