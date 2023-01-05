WRENTHAM — On Sunday, the town will kick off a series of events to celebrate its 350th birthday this year.
The 350th Committee, formed over a year ago, is hosting a brunch for residents 60 and older at the senior center at 400 Taunton St.
“As a historical celebration, the committee unanimously supported having our kickoff event with Wrentham seniors,” committee chair and Town Moderator Edward Goddard said in an email.
There are still seats available; call the senior center at 508-384-5425.
“The Wrentham 350th Anniversary Committee has been hard at work for more than a year fundraising and planning a series of events to celebrate this milestone,” said Goddard, noting about $160,000 has been raised so far for the birthday year.
The committee has six more events on the calendar, including a St. Patrick’s Day party March 18, birthday party July 15, and Grand Parade Sept. 16. Goddard said the latter two are expected to include regional and national participants.
There will also be a William Sweatt Day May 20 to honor the resident whose philanthropy helped build Sweatt Park and created the town’s main trust fund, which provides money for various local needs including care of the town common.
Also on the docket will be a time capsule burial Oct. 15 and a gala at Lake Pearl Dec. 2, which will be the only event requiring residents to buy tickets. All other events are free.
The committee reached out to the community for ideas on how to celebrate the anniversary.
“We have intentionally planned events that all residents — regardless of age or economic circumstances — may participate in and enjoy,” Goddard said.
As for the fundraising, former state Rep. Shawn Dooley obtained a state grant of $50,000 and the Sweatt Fund has been a lead sponsor. Also, $1,000 came from a yard sale held by the American Legion.
Committee members have been active on social media, including Facebook and Instagram, and have their own website, www.wrentham350.com.
Other members of the 10-member planning committee include co-chair and Town Clerk Cindy Thompson, select board member and former police chief James Anderson, and Grey Almeida, who is spearheading the social media end.
The website is filled with all kinds of information about the anniversary and history of Wrentham up to present times.
There are stories about residents and places as well as plenty of historic photos, and more are being sought.
Visit the website for more information and to sign up for a newsletter or buy an anniversary yard sign.
Local businesses, organizations, and individuals interested in planning a community event, donating or sponsoring the town-wide celebration are urged to reach out by email to wrentham350@gmail.com or via the website’s contact form.
“We continue to accept donations and the committee is working closely with our many volunteers to bring the planned events to successful fruition,” Goddard said.
