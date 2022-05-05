WRENTHAM — The town’s Arts on the Common festival is returning in June after an absence of two years due to the pandemic.
The event, which had been held every year for several years, is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4 on the town common at routes 140 and 1A.
Sponsored by the local cultural council, Arts on the Common is designed to appeal to all ages and features art in many creative forms. Music and live entertainment is scheduled throughout the day.
“Arts on the Common is an opportunity for artists to showcase their talent among numerous council-selected artists from the New England area,” the council said.
The Wrentham Cultural Council was recently awarded a $1,500 Festival Grant from the Massachusetts Cultural Council that will support hiring local talent and creating innovative programming for the event.
Each artist is provided with an exhibit space.
Entries may be made in the following categories: fine arts (painting, drawing, sculpture, printmaking, photography, mixed media); fine crafts (wood, metal, jewelry, glass); and fiber arts (weaving, quilt making, embroidery, clothing).
Artists interested in participating may submit their work through May 20 for consideration but early application is strongly encouraged as the number of artists represented will be limited.
The booth registration fee is $75.
Applications are available on the cultural council page at http://www.wrentham.ma.us.
Also, email contactWCC@wrentham.ma.us for more information.