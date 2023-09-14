Wrentham center lot

The center parking lot in Wrentham before and after major reconstruction.

 Submitted

WRENTHAM — Just in time for the 350th anniversary parade Saturday, the municipal parking lot in the center of town has reopened.

The downtown lot, located at the intersection of routes 1A and 140 and across from the town common, has been transformed from a rutted dirt lot into a landscaped and paved area.