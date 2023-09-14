WRENTHAM — Just in time for the 350th anniversary parade Saturday, the municipal parking lot in the center of town has reopened.
The downtown lot, located at the intersection of routes 1A and 140 and across from the town common, has been transformed from a rutted dirt lot into a landscaped and paved area.
The $1.3 million project, which took five months, has provided 112 parking spots including six accessible ones and accommodations for four future electric vehicle charging stations, along with two entrances/exits, curbing and accessible sidewalks.
New crosswalks and flashing signs were also added to the lot to connect to downtown businesses and community open spaces, including the common and nearby Sweatt Park.
Existing trees in the lot were also relocated to where hundreds of native plants and trees will be planted.
The parking lot is convenient for those who want to visit the downtown where open parking spaces can be challenging to find at times. Overnight parking is not allowed in the lot.
Beginning last year, the town’s Office of Facilities & Central Services and Town Administrator Kevin Sweet’s office began efforts to renovate the parking lot into an aesthetically pleasing one from the eyesore it was.
“We were able to take a lot that wasn’t being used in town and revitalize it so it can be of better use for our community,” Sweet said. “With the renovation of this lot and its added parking spaces, we are excited to see the positive impact it will have on traffic for the local businesses nearby. We encourage these businesses to use this parking, and also inform their customers that this parking now exists.”
The project was funded with American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The parking lot is also known as the Center School Lot as the old school was located there for many decades until being torn down in the early 1970s. The lot actually had sections of the school’s foundation sticking out.
Truckloads of earth, granite and concrete left from the old school were removed from the lot so it could be repaved with pervious and impervious asphalt. The pervious asphalt is used in the parking areas and minimizes the amount of water going into drains by allowing it to pass through the asphalt and back into the ground, town officials said.
“We have worked to transform a dilapidated parcel into a beautiful lot to benefit the residents, businesses and visitors to our downtown area,” said Director of Facilities and Capital Planning Chad Lovett said, also singling out select board members for their support of the project.
The lot will have its landscaping completed in late September/early October.
Once completed, an official ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held.