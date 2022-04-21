Two candidates in the race for the Republican nomination for governor have agreed there should be a debate.
Now they just have to come to terms on when, where and even who will take part.
Former state representative Goeff Diehl announced Thursday that he’s agreed to take part in two debates before the state primary in September “with any other Republican gubernatorial candidate who secures enough certified signatures and convention votes” to make the primary ballot.
According to Diehl’s campaign, radio hosts Howie Carr and Jeff Kuhner have both agreed to each host one-hour debates on their respective shows in July or August.
Not so fast, says Wrentham businessman Chris Doughty, who announced in January he would seek the nomination to replace outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker.
Doughty’s campaign complains that Diehl is only accepting radio debates and claims the two moderators are Diehl supporters. The campaign also says Diehl has refused to debate before the convention, which is set for Springfield next month.
“Our opponent has let every delegate and voter know that he is not serious about defeating Maura Healey today” said Holly Robichaud, Doughty spokeswoman.
Healey, the state’s attorney general, is the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination.
“Agreeing to debates where the moderator is in your back pocket shows a complete lack of courage. With this latest stunt, (Diehl) has reinforced our message that we need a Republican nominee who can win in November and that he is not that person,” Robichaud said.
Shiva Ayyadurai, who has run twice for U.S. Senate, is also a declared Republican candidate for governor. He did not respond to messages left after hours on his office phone number or campaign email.
Diehl’s campaign has said that he would participate in debates as soon as any other candidates paid their required convention fee, submitted more than 10,000 certified signatures, and secured more than 15% of the vote at the convention.
Diehl says his campaign paid the required fee of $25,000 to participate in the GOP convention in December. The campaign claims it already secured pledges of more than 15% of convention delegates. The Secretary of State’s office confirmed Thursday that Diehl has more than the required 10,000 certified signatures from voters, the campaign said.
Doughty’s campaign, meanwhile, has been collecting signatures, too, Robichaud said.
“We will have enough signatures,” she said. “We have more signatures on file with the (secretary of state) than Diehl.”
And earlier this week the campaign said, “the convention fee check was issued on April 13.”
Doughty has been pressing for a one-on-one debate with Diehl.
“Republicans need to nominate a candidate who has courage and won’t fold like a cheap suit as Diehl did against Elizabeth Warren,” said Robichaud. “(Diehl) might think that he is snubbing Chris. He’s not. He is snubbing the delegates and voters. They see right through this less than serious proposal.”
Doughty will be at a candidates forum May 10 in Dedham sponsored by the Norfolk County Republican Committee. Diehl has already said he will be unable to attend.