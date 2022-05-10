WRENTHAM -- A local businessman running for the Republican nomination for governor has gathered the signatures needed to get on the ballot, his campaign says.
However, another set of numbers -- a new poll -- looks more troubling for Chris Doughty, although his campaign dismissed its significance.
Doughty, a local resident, announced in January he would seek to become the state's chief executive after Gov. Charlie Baker said he would not run for a third term.
Doughty has collected the 10,000 signatures of registered voters to file with election authorities, his campaign said Monday. The deadline to file those names was Tuesday.
"We've been collecting those right along," campaign spokeswoman Holly Robichaud said.
Geoffry Diehl, a former state representative who is also seeking the GOP nomination, announced last week he had collected the required number of signatures.
Robichaud scoffed at a new Emerson College/Channel 7 poll that showed Doughty trailing Diehl 37% to 9%.
"It starts off with the wrong candidate in the race," Robichaud said.
The Emerson survey includes Shiva Ayyadura, who ran for U.S. Senate in 2020 and said early this year he would seek the governor's job. But Ayyadurai, who polled at 6% in the Emerson survey, does not have any reports on file with the state's Office of Campaign and Political Finance for this year and does not appear to have a campaign website in the race for governor.
Robichaud pointed instead to a Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll published last week that had Doughty and Diehl polling at similar numbers in a hypothetical match-up against potential Democratic nominee Attorney General Maura Healey.
That poll does show both Doughty and Diehl losing to Healey, however.
Robichaud also slammed Diehl for not agreeing to a one-on-one debate before the state Republican Party nomination in June.
Diehl has said he would agree to take part in two debates ahead of September’s primary election but Doughty has repeatedly challenged him to debate before the convention.
Doughty planned to attend the Norfolk Republican Committee candidate forum in Dedham on Tuesday. Diehl had already said he would not be able to go.
Doughty and Kate Campanale, his lieutenant governor running mate, also announced they have received new endorsements including GOP activist Beth Lindstrom, Rep. Steve Howitt, R-Seekonk, and Rep. David Muradian, of Grafton.
“I am so pleased with people joining our team. Beth has been a long-time GOP activist going back to the days of Ray Shamie. Her work for Charlie Baker was instrumental in his 2014 victory,” Doughty said.