WRENTHAM — The Wrentham 350 Grand Parade, the signature event of the community’s year-long celebration of the 350th anniversary of its founding, will fill the center of town Saturday.
What will likely be the biggest parade in the town’s history is scheduled to kick off at noon and last over two hours. It is being held rain or shine, and residents in surrounding communities are also invited.
The parade is slated to begin at the William A. Rice Recreation Area on Emerald Street adjacent to Wrentham Developmental Center, and travel down Shears Street, Franklin Street (Route 140), and enter the center of town before heading up South Street (Route 1A) and wrapping up at Randall Road about 2:30 p.m.
Anniversary committee co-chairs Ed Goddard and Cindy Thompson expect thousands from Wrentham and area communities to take in the festivities.
“We have more than 65 acts including nationally-known Philadelphia Mummers and many regional and local groups, including marching bands, antique cars, ancient artillery regiments and local floats from many local organizations,” Thompson said.
Planning for the parade has been going on for more than 18 months, said Goddard, the town moderator, thanking committee member Kristen Andreozzi, volunteer Jeff Hall and his fellow Wrentham Lions including Greg Stahl for their assistance with parade logistics.
Committee member Grey Almeida said Thompson and Andreozzi “have been doing an incredible job leading this event.”
Also, resident Sarah Pierce created an interactive map for it.
The local American Legion, police and firefighters, and department of public works personnel have played major roles making the parade a reality as well, the committee co-chairs added.
Thompson, the town clerk, recalls viewing the 300th anniversary parade in 1973.
“I hope and expect that the 350th Parade will be every bit as memorable for the wonderful residents of Wrentham,” Thompson said.