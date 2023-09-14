Wrentham Day
Owen Polcaro, 5, of Norfolk climbs across a fire ladder truck at Wrentham Day last weekend.

 Dave DeMelia/ For The Sun Chronicle

WRENTHAM — The Wrentham 350 Grand Parade, the signature event of the community’s year-long celebration of the 350th anniversary of its founding, will fill the center of town Saturday.

What will likely be the biggest parade in the town’s history is scheduled to kick off at noon and last over two hours. It is being held rain or shine, and residents in surrounding communities are also invited.