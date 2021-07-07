WRENTHAM — Just in time for the latest hot spell, it’s all clear to swim in Lake Archer.
There was a potential toxic algae bloom on the private lake that town officials last Thursday warned against touching, and a water sample was sent to a lab.
“The Lake Archer Association has a negative toxicity report showing no toxins detected,” Town Administrator Kevin Sweet said Tuesday.
“All toxicity tests have come back negative,” Jessica Briar of the Lake Archer Association Board said, noting the algae cell count was less than half the state Department of Health’s water advisory level. “The Lake Archer community is extremely vigilant and supportive in promoting and monitoring the health of our beautiful water body.”
Briar said the association just wanted to make sure by having the bloom tested.
Toxic algae blooms can be harmful to people and pets, including active recreation users such as swimmers or jet skiers, and children and pets who are more likely to get bacteria in their mouths.
Dogs can become very ill and even die from licking toxic algae off of their fur, officials say.
Caution should be used in freshwater lakes and ponds throughout the area.
In recent years toxic blooms hit a number of area waterways in which both people and dogs swim.
