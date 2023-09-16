WRENTHAM — The first monument to honor local soldiers who fought in the Revolutionary War has been installed on the town common and will be formally recognized Saturday before and during the town’s 350th birthday celebration parade.
Jackson “Jack” Frye, 18, a local Boy Scout, raised money over many months and oversaw the construction of the monument for his Eagle Scout project.
The monument and those it honors are slated to be recognized at 10 a.m. when the town-based Col. Henry Knox Regimental Color Guard from the Massachusetts Sons of the American Revolution will lay a wreath there and give a black powder musket salute.
The parade is scheduled to begin at noon at the Rice recreation complex off Shears Street and will include a second musket salute at the monument site.
“My family and I would like to invite all...who have so generously supported Jackson to join us,” said Janet Frye, Jackson’s mother, adding of her husband, “Dave and I thank you from the bottom of our hearts for supporting our son’s dream.
“This year was absolutely transformative for him and demonstrated what one can do when you have a vision and the support of community, family, friends and even strangers to support you in achieving your goal,” Frye added.
Jackson Frye, a member of Troop 131 and senior at King Philip Regional High School, conducted fundraisers, including a yard sale last October of items he collected, to raise money for the design and construction of the monument.
Overall, Frye raised $37,500 for the project.
He received many donations from individuals, organizations and businesses.
John Guttermuth, 92, of Norwood, and a retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant who fought at the Chosin Reservoir as a young Marine -- one of the bloodiest battles of the Korean War, was a major donor to the memorial project.
Frye, Guttermuth and their families met in August at the monument and Frye got to hear about his experiences and discuss their mutual interest in the military and history. Both Frye's grandfathers served in the war.
Frye also landed a $15,000 grant via an application to the State Historical Records Advisory Board to help cover the monument costs.
“I am a history buff that was dismayed by the fact that we did not have a monument on the Town Common commemorating the Wrentham residents that fought in the Revolutionary War,” Frye said.
Scoutmaster Ed Crisci had talked about the lack of such a monument with town employees and they supported the project along with town officials.
They included select board members, Greg Stahl from the Wrentham Historical Commission, town Veterans Agent Stephen Travers, and Ray Rose, a veteran who is the cemetery/parks manager and tree warden for the DPW and who spearheaded the recent Persian Gulf Memorial on the common.
Frye worked with Todd Duffy from Tribute in Stone, a local granite business that specializes in memorial monuments. Rose had a large piece of granite at the DPW yard that was mined in town and was donated for the main piece of the monument.
A bronze eagle atop the memorial was made by Mike Curtis, a U.S. Army veteran and artist who has had his work featured in National Parks and had made an eagle for former President George H.W. Bush as a gift to China as well as gifts to President Ford and at the William Jefferson Clinton Presidential library in Little Rock, Ark.