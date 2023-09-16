WRENTHAM MONUMENT

Wrentham Boy Scout Jackson Frye and John Guttermuth, 92, of Norwood, in front of the new Revolutionary War memorial Frye raised funds for and oversaw construction of for his Eagle Scout project. Guttermuth, a retired Air Force Chief Master Sergeant, was a major donor to the memorial project.

 Submitted

WRENTHAM — The first monument to honor local soldiers who fought in the Revolutionary War has been installed on the town common and will be formally recognized Saturday before and during the town’s 350th birthday celebration parade.

Jackson “Jack” Frye, 18, a local Boy Scout, raised money over many months and oversaw the construction of the monument for his Eagle Scout project.