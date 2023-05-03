NORFOLK -- Two residents have been elected by write-in votes in Tuesday's annual town election.
No one took out election papers for a three-year board of health seat and a one-year unexpired term on the recreation commission.
Kristy Burns, with 13 votes for board of health, and Chris Thoman, with 32 votes for the recreation commission seat, have agreed to serve, Town Clerk Carol Greene said.
Board of health Chairwoman Cheryl Dunnington, who has served several years, wasn't a candidate for re-election.
