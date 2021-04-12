There were plenty of write-in candidates in this past week’s elections in area communities.
In Norton, nobody officially ran in Saturday’s annual town election for water/sewer commission and two planning board seats held by Joseph Fernandes, who had served since 2006, and Oren Sigal.
James Jardin received votes for water/sewer commissioner while Wayne Graf and Alan Bouley got votes for planning board.
“I think they are all going to accept but I have to send letters and also get their answers,” Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst said Monday.
In Plainville, Dana Cooper received four votes for a four-year housing authority seat for which there was no candidate listed on the ballot, and he has accepted the post, Town Clerk Ellen Robertson said.
Jim Caprarella decided two days before the April 5 annual town election to run a write-in campaign for town moderator and received 190 votes. Town Moderator Luke Travis, however, will continue to oversee town meetings. He was on the ballot and got 959 votes.
In Wrentham, there were many write-in candidates in the April 5 town election.
Planning board member Robert Cass was the only official candidate for three seats expiring on that board. Board members Everett Skinner Jr. and Thomas Wrynn didn’t take out nomination papers to run again but received 94 and 73 votes, respectively.
Skinner and Wrynn have agreed to serve again, Town Clerk Cindy Thompson said.
Nobody officially ran for the board of health seat held by Brian Kelly, but Kelly took in the most write-in votes,10, and has also agreed to serve, Thompson said.
The same is true for board of assessors member Thomas DiPlacido Jr., with 27 votes. Judy Brown got 12 votes for library trustee.
While James Killion didn’t run for another term on the King Philip Regional School Committee, he had 34 of 45 write-in votes. The official candidate and winner was Marc Waxman with 691 votes.
In Seekonk, nobody took out nomination papers for a five-year planning board seat, two-year assessor seat and five-year housing authority spot.
Those elected as write-ins were Sandra Escaler for planning board, Edward McGovern for assessor, and Claudette Lockwood for housing authority, Town Clerk Florice Craig said.
