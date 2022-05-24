A multiple-car crash caused by a wrong-way driver that had been pursued by Rehoboth police shut down Interstate 195 Tuesday night.
The accident that damaged at least four vehicles was reported about 7:30 p.m. on I-195 East in East Providence.
Rehoboth police were chasing a vehicle on I-195 West when that vehicle crossed the median and went the wrong way into eastbound traffic, officials said.
The driver of the wrongway vehicle ended up being ejected from their vehicle.
It's unknown how serious injuries are but authorities said there were no fatalities.
It is unclear why Rehoboth police were pursuing the vehicle.
Traffic was backed up for miles before police began detouring cars onto Taunton Avenue (Route 44) after a hole was cut in a fence to get cars off the highway.
The highway was still shut down late Tuesday night.