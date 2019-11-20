ATTLEBORO — A New Jersey salesman was arrested early Wednesday on drunken driving charges after he was stopped going the wrong way on Interstate 95, police said.
Joen A. Diaz, 40, of Clifton, N.J., pleaded innocent Wednesday in Attleboro District Court to a second-offense drunken driving charge, driving to endanger and driving the wrong way on a highway.
Bail was set at $1,500 cash or $15,000 with surety.
“He’s lucky he did not have a collision,” Assistant District Attorney Natasha Azevedo told the court as she requested $5,000 cash bail.
Trooper William Frais was on a traffic stop on I-95 South, near the Newport Avenue exit, when he spotted Diaz traveling north in the southbound lanes about 12:30 a.m., according to a police report.
Frais said he attempted to shine his flashlight at the driver to get him to stop before jumping in his cruiser and attempting to catch up to the car.
Diaz was subsequently stopped by Attleboro police near the Route 123 exit.
When Frais asked Diaz why he was driving the wrong way on the highway, Diaz “informed him that he did not what he was talking about,” Azevedo said.
Diaz, whose lawyer said he was in the area for a business conference, told the trooper he had one mixed drink at dinner, according to the report.
Before he was stopped, state police in Massachusetts and Rhode Island received calls from witnesses, including drivers in Rhode Island, reporting the wrong-way driver, the report stated.
It is not known how far Diaz drove on the wrong side of the highway, but one witness told police the wrong-way driver was seen on I-95 South in the area of the George Street exit in Pawtucket, according to the report.
Diaz, a married father of two children, was previously convicted of drunken driving in Florida in 2010, according to arguments during a bail hearing.
His lawyer, Matthew Carter of Attleboro, suggested a reason why his client was driving on the wrong side of the highway was because he is unfamiliar with the area.
Diaz is due back in court next month for a pretrial conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.