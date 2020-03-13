FOXBORO -- A World War II Navy combat veteran who spent his twilight years in public housing on Baker Street has been given a hero’s farewell.
William Hollenback, a Pennsylvania native who died Feb. 17 at age 96, was remembered Tuesday during a solemn service at the Union Church of South Foxboro attended by elected officials, dignitaries, military personnel and even motorcycle enthusiasts sporting veterans’ colors.
Tears flowed and voices cracked as a series of speakers evoked America’s "greatest generation" in paying tribute to Hollenback. A recent photo of the aging veteran sat poignantly in front of the packed church sanctuary throughout the service.
Born Dec. 17, 1923, Hollenback had enlisted in the Navy on Dec. 22, 1942, five days after his 19th birthday. Ultimately, he was assigned to the Naval Armed Guard — a little-known Navy branch serving in combat roles aboard U.S. and Allied merchant ships.
Tuesday’s memorial service had been organized by Ally Rodriguez, Foxboro’s director of veterans’ services, to recognize Hollenback’s wartime service.
Welcoming those in attendance, Rodriguez related a humorous anecdote about her first visit to see Hollenback in his apartment at the Annon Court complex. Smiling as she introduced herself to the elder veteran, she was caught off guard by his swift response.
“You’re a woman,” Hollenback blurted out.
It was an awkward moment – until, that is, Hollenback followed up with a line that put her at ease: “Well, it’s about time they had a woman in that office.”
Rodriguez’ predecessor, Assistant Town Manager Michael Johns, likewise grew to admire Hollenback during his years as veterans’ director. Even though one had to listen closely to hear the soft-spoken veteran, Johns said the effort was always worthwhile.
“He’d tell you about some of the great history of our nation,” he recalled. “The mark he’s made in our history books will forever be remembered.”
According to records kept by the U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command, the Naval Armed Guard provided gun crews to cargo ships, tankers, troop ships and other merchant vessels serving the war effort — largely on convoy duty in the frigid North Atlantic.
These 28-man compliments — consisting of gunner’s mates, coxswains and boatswains, radio specialists, signalmen and, occasionally, pharmacist mates — served for months at a time alongside highly paid civilian merchant seamen.
Although Armed Guard units were regarded as second stringers by the regular navy, they were critical to the war effort – keeping sea lanes open and supplies and personnel flowing to both Great Britain the Soviet Union.
On hand for the occasion, state Sen. Paul Feeney and state Rep. Jay Barrows both remarked that stories about Hollenback’s wartime service resonated loudly – even though neither had known the veteran personally.
“I am blown away by the stories here tonight,” Feeney said. “But his actions truly spoke louder than words.”
Rev. William Dudley, pastor of the Union Church, didn’t know Hollenback either. But he did know another World War II veteran – the late Cliff Curry of South Foxboro – who saw combat in North Africa and Sicily before storming the beaches of Normandy in June 1944.
“The flag in the corner of our sanctuary was given to us by Cliff Curry so we would always remember,” Dudley said.
Referring to Hollenback as “a boy of the 1940s who became a man when we needed him most,” Dudley said that all Americans owe a debt of gratitude to those who left comfortable lives to serve their country.
“”Where do we get such heroes as these?” he asked rhetorically.
While delivering his remarks, Dudley also recognized two honored guests: World War II veterans Ken Gay and Josephine Miller, both longtime Foxboro residents.
“There aren’t too many left in Foxboro, but we are honored here tonight by their presence,” he observed.
Dudley was followed by U.S. Army First Sgt. Anthony Abatecola who elicited a wave of emotion when performing Taps in the hushed sanctuary.
Abatecola later assisted in a traditional flag folding ceremony, before presenting the familiar tri-cornered banner to Laurel Sims-Young, who had been Hollenback’s primary caregiver for the past decade.
Musical selections during the service were delivered by Emily Kaeser, who sang “Amazing Grace,” and members of the a capella choir at the Foxborough Regional Charter School, who performed the classic hymn “How Great Thou Art.”
Also participating were members of the Foxboro Fire Dept. honor guard, who presented and retrieved the colors.
The service concluded with Rodriguez thanking those who attended on Hollenback’s behalf.
“I wish you could have known him,” she said. “He was a likeable guy.”
