It was fitting that Saturday’s celebration of Tony Calcia’s life was held at North Attleboro’s Community Field.
Calcia loved the home of Big Red football, located in a quiet neighborhood one block from downtown North Attleboro.
A couple of hundred colleagues, friends and members of the Calcia family gathered on the home side of Community Field Saturday morning to hear from a cross-section of the thousands of people he impacted during his life.
Calcia died on March 27 of last year. The pandemic limited services to immediate family at that time, denying many the chance to pay their respects.
Fifteen months later, the town Calcia loved finally had a chance to show how much they loved him back. Seven speakers shared reflections representing various stages of his life, often prompting laughter and also a few tears.
Hockomock Area YMCA President Ed Hurley recalled a day in 2001 when Calcia visited his office to let him know he was interested in the Y’s vacant chief operating officer position. Hurley told the crowd the decision to hire Calcia was one of the best decisions he has ever made.
“You meet Tony once and you never forget him,” Hurley said.
He gave an example by telling a story about a time when he was in Las Vegas for a YMCA convention while Calcia was on vacation at a nearby casino. “Walking with Tony was as close as I’ve ever been to being in public with a celebrity, everyone — and I mean everyone — knew him.”
Hurley ended his remarks by announcing that the Hockomock Y has established “Camp Calcia” for older students in the Y’s integration initiative program.
In preparing for his comments, former teacher, coach, friend and fellow Beatles’ lover Paul Sullivan asked himself, “What if you were told you could say only one word about Tony, what would the word be?”
“Well, what would Tony do? Play the Beatles, of course.”
“It was strangely comforting, the anxiety drifted away and I felt Tony reaching out to me again through our favorite medium — the Beatles.”
“At the top of my playlist was a song called, ‘The Word,’ and in the refrain of that song came the answer to my one word search, ‘Have you heard the word is love,’ and I thought bingo!”
Former teacher, coach, mentor and friend Ray Beaupre said, “Not a day goes by I don’t think about Tony. He was simply the best, and he was ours.”
Derek Folan, a camp counselor when Calcia was director of the town’s park and recreation department, announced the establishment of the Tony Calcia Scholarship Program to ensure that every North Attleboro child who wants to attend the town’s summer camps will be able to do so.
Patrick Fitzpatrick was a classmate and roommate with Calcia. He closed his recollections by looking to the sky and saying what everyone was thinking, “Rest in peace big fella.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.