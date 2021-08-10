There is a reason they call it the dog days of August.
What is predicted to be the second heatwave of the summer and third since early June is forecast to descend on the region Wednesday, and the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory through at least Friday.
Temperatures are expected to soar into the 90s with feel-like temps in the low 100s with the humidity factored in, meteorologists say.
Area residents are apparently bracing for the onslaught.
Several shoppers were observed Monday night buying fans and air conditioners at The Home Depot in Mansfield.
Usual highs this time of year are in the low 80s, Attleboro Water Department records show.
The hot spell should break Saturday, meteorologists said, when rain is anticipated to bring more seasonable temps and lower humidity.
There also could be an isolated thunderstorm Thursday in the area.
A heatwave is at least three consecutive days of at least 90 degrees.
There were two heatwaves in June — the first time the city water department has recorded more than one for that month. One day during the second heatwave, which came at the end of June, reached 98 degrees — the hottest temp this summer.
Those traveling may not see any relief as high temperatures are forecast to engulf much of the nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.