PLAINVILLE -- The Hockomock Area YMCA plans to rebuild the pool clubhouse that was destroyed by fire Saturday but it remains unclear if the pool club will reopen this summer.
The YMCA earlier this year acquired the former longtime Park Terrace Swim Club on Berry Street, renaming it the YMCA Family Pool Club at Park Terrace.
"Our YMCA’s hope and expectation is to rebuild. While we don’t know the timeline and details at this very moment, we are dedicated and committed to this wonderful local recreational treasure," YMCA CEO Jim Downs said in a message to YMCA members, adding more information will be shared as it becomes available.
"The main clubhouse building experienced significant damage," Downs said. "No one was in the building at the time and we are thankful that no injuries were reported. We are grateful to the Plainville Fire Department who led the efforts, along with mutual aid from other local fire agencies, to suppress the fire."
The clubhouse was undergoing final renovations and preparations for a June opening.
"Significant construction and renovations were underway in anticipation of re-opening the facility for the summer season," Downs said.
The swim club is on 10 1/2 acres in a park-like setting at 5 Berry St.
Pool club amenities were to include two family pools, a toddler pool, basketball and pickleball courts, and concessions.
"As a local community centerpiece for family fun for decades, everyone at the Hockomock Area YMCA was excited and energized for the re-opening of this Plainville summer landmark," Downs said. "We are deeply saddened by this fire and its devastation."
Select board Chairman Jeff Johnson talked with Downs at the fire scene Saturday.
"We share his sorrow at the fire, but also the gratitude for the safety of all involved and for the outstanding response of the Plainville Fire Department as well as our many neighboring communities who provided aid," Johnson said in an email. "I think his statement from the Y speaks to their desire and commitment. I told him that we have always felt this was a good project for Plainville, we supported this project before, and we will support them in their efforts to rebuild and move forward again."
The first firefighters to respond saw heavy fire coming from the clubhouse building late Saturday afternoon. Fire Chief Richard Ball struck a second alarm to activate mutual aid from surrounding communities to help put out the blaze.
It took about 1 1/2 hours to fully knock down the fire, Ball said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Plainville Fire Department and State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The former Park Terrace Swim Club has been a popular swimming spot for area residents and families for decades.
Pool club members over the years routinely celebrated birthdays, Fourth of July, and Labor Day at the venue, and there had been hundreds of family memberships.
The Hockomock Area YMCA offers family activities and summer camps at its facilities in North Attleboro, Mansfield, Foxboro and Franklin that serve 15 communities.