PLAINVILLE -- The Hockomock Area YMCA pool clubhouse at the former longtime Park Terrace Swim Club was destroyed by a two-alarm fire late Saturday afternoon.
The blaze in the building was reported about 5 p.m. at the YMCA Family Pool Club at Park Terrace at 5 Berry St. that the YMCA just acquired early this year.
First arriving firefighters saw heavy fire showing from the clubhouse building.
Fire Chief Richard Ball struck a second alarm to activate mutual aid from surrounding communities to help put out the blaze.
Firefighters from North Attleboro, Wrentham, Norfolk, Foxboro and Cumberland arrived on scene, in addition to ambulances from Mansfield and Walpole.
Plainville firefighters used multiple tanker trucks and ran fire hydrant lines to help put out the flames.
It took about 1 1/2 hours to fully knock down the fire, Ball said.
No injuries were reported. the fire chief said.
The structure was a total loss, Chief Ball said.
The building was under renovation since the Hockomock YMCA acquired it and the property, with plans to reopen the landmark swimming venue in June.
Pool club amenities were to include two family pools, a toddler pool, basketball and pickleball courts, and concessions on about five acres on the 40-acre site.
The pool club was slated to be open to all, with discounts to Plainville residents and Hockomock Area YMCA members. Memberships went on sale in March.
"Our YMCA is excited to own and operate the pool club as our newest facility," Jim Downs, president & CEO of the Hockomock Area YMCA, said in February when it was announced the YMCA had acquired the property. "We are honored to serve the community in this new capacity in the town of Plainville. Bringing the community together to swim, unwind, socialize and enjoy the summer is something we are very much looking forward to.”
It's unclear now if the club will open this summer.
The former Park Terrace Swim Club has been a popular swimming spot for area residents and families for decades.
Club members over the years at the venue celebrated birthdays, Fourth of July, and Labor Day, and the club was a place many families created fond summer memories. There had been hundreds of family memberships.
"The pool club is a beloved community gathering spot for many families here in Plainville during the summertime," Ball said. "Thankfully no one was hurt, but it's very unfortunate that the fire resulted in a total loss of the building."
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Plainville Fire Department and State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Police blocked off Berry Street at South Street (Route IA) to traffic as the fire was being extinguished.
The Hockomock Area YMCA offers family activities and summer camps at its facilities in North Attleboro, Mansfield, Foxboro and Franklin that serve 15 communities