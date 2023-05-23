PLAINVILLE — The Hockomock Area YMCA says it won’t be able to open its swim club this summer following a fire over the weekend that heavily damaged the pool clubhouse there.
“Due to the extensive damages from Saturday’s fire and the information we’ve gathered in the last 48 hours regarding the reopening process, the timeline to complete the necessary repairs would make it impossible to open our Family Pool Club in time for the 2023 summer season,” Jim Downs, CEO of the Hockomock YMCA, said in a message to YMCA members. “We are committed to the club’s rebuild and creating the best member experience possible, opening in June 2024.”
The YMCA earlier this year acquired the former longtime Park Terrace Swim Club on Berry Street, renaming it the YMCA Family Pool Club at Park Terrace.
The pool club was slated to be open to all, with discounts to Plainville residents and Hockomock Area YMCA members. Memberships went on sale in March.
Family pool club members will receive full refunds on all fees paid by May 26, Downs said.
The clubhouse had been under final renovations and preparations for a June opening.
The swim club is on 10 1/2 acres in a park-like setting at 5 Berry St.
Pool club amenities were to include two family pools, a toddler pool, basketball and pickleball courts, and concessions.
The former Park Terrace Swim Club has been a popular spot for area residents and families for decades.
It took 1 1/2 hours to knock down the two-alarm fire, with area fire departments pitching in. The cause remains under investigation.