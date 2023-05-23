Park Terrace fire aftermath
What’s left of the Hockomock Area YMCA pool clubhouse is pictured on Monday. The building was destroyed in a two-alarm fire late Saturday afternoon.

 Margaret Notchey/

For The Sun Chronicle

PLAINVILLE — The Hockomock Area YMCA says it won’t be able to open its swim club this summer following a fire over the weekend that heavily damaged the pool clubhouse there.

“Due to the extensive damages from Saturday’s fire and the information we’ve gathered in the last 48 hours regarding the reopening process, the timeline to complete the necessary repairs would make it impossible to open our Family Pool Club in time for the 2023 summer season,” Jim Downs, CEO of the Hockomock YMCA, said in a message to YMCA members. “We are committed to the club’s rebuild and creating the best member experience possible, opening in June 2024.”