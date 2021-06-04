The Hockomock Area YMCA, along with YMCAs throughout Massachusetts and across the nation are sponsoring a campaign this coming week to raise awareness and inspire adults to take an active role in protecting children from sexual abuse.
The Five Days of Action for Child Abuse Prevention campaign will take place Monday, June 7 to Friday, June 11.
“As we approach summertime, (we) will shine a collective spotlight on how everyone can do something to prevent child sexual abuse,” said Ed Hurley, CEO of the Hockomock Area YMCA. “Our Y will share information and resources each day to our members and community partners about how adults can prevent, recognize and respond to child sexual abuse situations to keep children safe.”
Statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveal that one in 10 children in the United States are sexually abused before their 18th birthday, typically by someone they know and trust. And the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reports that one in five children will be solicited sexually on the internet. Child sexual abuse is happening regardless of age, gender, race, religion or socioeconomic class, authorities say.
“As adults, perhaps our biggest responsibility in our lifetime is to protect our children, and the uncertainty of the world today has made that more important now than ever before,” Hurley said.
For more information and resources, including training opportunities for organizations, visit hockymca.org/child protection or email protectkids@hockymca.org.
