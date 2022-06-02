MANSFIELD — A total of 164 seniors graduated from Norton High School Thursday night, ready to embark on the next stage in their lives after withstanding the pandemic for more than half their high school years.
Several thousand family members and friends turned out to the Xfinity Center in Mansfield for the school’s 116th annual commencement.
Valedictorian Abigail Leo spoke of “all the uncertainty the past few years” but noted “we shaped each other.”
“Our world has changed around us,” Leo said, mentioning the pandemic, climate change and war in Ukraine.
“I believe we are up to the task,” she said of meeting challenges. “We look ahead with optimism. We will have triumph and fulfillment.”
Salutatorian Courtney Kass also referred to the pandemic.
“Life is unpredictable as we all learned,” Kass said, telling fellow graduates to not hesitate to jump into new situations for future chapters in their lives. “We’ve proven our resilience. We must not be afraid to write our own story.”
Lauren Anderson, the class president, gave the welcome address, speaking of the transition going through the four years of high school.
“Those memories don’t graduate with us today,” Anderson said. “Those memories made us who we are. We take them into the future.”
She added that the pandemic “clearly taught us so much,” including having empathy for others.
Kaitlyn McCarney read the class poem, “The Hues of 2022,” remarking how classmates have a kaleidoscope of memories and are heading to new destinations.
“We’ve been through some tough times,” Superintendent Joseph Baeta said. “You have been warriors the last four years.”
School committee member Sheri Cohen’s oldest son Connor was among the graduates.
Cohen said the classmates learned about perseverance, adaptability, volunteerism and not taking anything for granted — “lessons that will serve you well,” she said, urging the graduates to be kind and take chances.
“How you handle the down times will define you,” Cohen said.
Principal Ethan Dolleman told the class “graduation is one of the reflection points in life where there clearly is a before and after,” advising seniors to appreciate such moments.
The school chorus under director Alexandra Wright sang Cyndi Lauper’s “Time after Time,” and other music was provided by the school’s concert band under director Justin DeJoy. Senior Joshua Grabianowski sang the national anthem.