FOXBORO — Jaden Onwuakor, 12, was recently nominated for a New England Emmy by the Boston/New England Center of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
Onwuakor lives in Foxboro with his mother Juri Love, a correspondent for The Foxboro Reporter and The Sun Chronicle, and a younger sister, Jayla.
“Words can’t express how grateful I am for the opportunities and recognition given to my 12-year-old son,” Love wrote in an email.
Onwuakor was nominated for the Emmy as a co-host of NESN Clubhouse, a youth-focused sports reporting program run by the New England Sports Network.
He is one of the program’s two youth hosts. The other is Sophia O’Brien, 17, of Maynard.
Onwuakor was first considered as a host for the NESN Clubhouse program two years ago, but the show was placed on a hiatus due to the pandemic. He auditioned again to be on the show last season and, after three rounds of auditions, was given the role.
As an NESN Clubhouse host, Onwuakor gets to visit Fenway Park and players’ training facilities and interview players.
“It’s amazing,” he said. “It’s any Red Sox fan’s dream. They’re always so nice and kind.”
Though NESN has been airing Clubhouse for almost 10 years, Onwuakor has been able to bring his own individual perspective to the show.
For example, in recognition of Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month this month, Onwuakor — whose mother is Japanese — interviewed Red Sox player Masataka Yoshida. He conducted the entire interview in Japanese, which his mother has been speaking to him since birth.
In addition to co-hosting NESN Clubhouse, Onwuakor has been a model since age three and had a minor role in Netflix’s Oscar-winning film “Don’t Look Up.” He is a student pilot and Cadet Airman First Class in the Civil Air Patrol, a first trumpet player for Boston Youth Symphony Orchestra and a black belt in karate.
Though he said he could see himself continuing to do NESN Clubhouse-type work, his dream job is to work as a member of the Coast Guard.
Onwuakor was nominated for the New England Emmy award together with O’Brien; Adam Pellerin, the show’s adult host; Paul Paquette, producer, and Justine Pouravelis, coordinating producer.
The NESN Clubhouse team is up against several other programs in the Children/Youth 12 and Under category. Nominees are “Every Rock Has a Story,” “Kids Connection: Fall Fun,” “Meteorologist Zack Green — Weather Education Day at Gillette Stadium” and “NH Chronicle: New Hampshire Kid Governor.”
The recipient of the award will be announced at the Emmy Ceremony taking place June 10 at Boston Marriott Copley Place.
“I’m really excited ‘cause if I win the Emmy, I’m able to tell my friends at school ‘cause school ends June 16,” Onwuakor said.
