FOXBORO — Jaden Onwuakor, 12, was recently nominated for a New England Emmy by the Boston/New England Center of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Onwuakor lives in Foxboro with his mother Juri Love, a correspondent for The Foxboro Reporter and The Sun Chronicle, and a younger sister, Jayla.

