MANSFIELD -- Democrat Brendan Roche says he intends to run for state representative against veteran legislator Jay Barrows.
Roche, 27, said he believes Barrows, a Republican, has not been involved in some of the state's biggest issues, such as climate change.
A designer for an architectural firm, Roche said the Legislature in general has been slow to address climate change and improve public transportation.
Roche said he was "born and raised in Mansfield" but will have to work hard to get known in other parts of the 1st Bristol District, including Norton and Foxboro.
He said he intends to campaign door-to-door to meet voters.
A member of the Mansfield's master plan committee, he said he has also volunteered with youth basketball and baseball.
Barrows, of Mansfield, has been a member of the House since 2007 and owns a local insurance agency.
He said he is proud of his accomplishments and is focused on his work for the district, adding that he recently kicked off his re-election campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.