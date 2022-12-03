On a recent weekday, Rick Miller clipped evergreens for wreaths at his North Attleboro Christmas tree farm.
“This year we were lucky,” he said as he worked. “We only lost 30 trees.”
Miller and his wife Cindy run Miller’s Family Farm on Allen Avenue, which is now in its 10th year of production. He says he feels fortunate following this summer’s drought, which took its toll on young trees in the state.
“One guy in the Berkshires lost 400,” Miller said. “All of our trees are irrigated, otherwise we’d be losing more. There are so many more tree farms not doing well because of the drought.”
The Millers are currently growing 6,000 trees on their property, and he believes summers seem to be getting drier.
“It’s getting worse every year,” he said. “It takes a lot of moisture to keep these trees growing.”
The Sun Chronicle area suffered drought conditions throughout the summer. There were several heat waves, including an eight-day stretch in August that saw temperatures soar well into the 90s. The Attleboro Water Department reported the month tied for the second warmest August since temperature records started being kept in 1940.
The average daily high temperature was 86 degrees, which ties with six other years, the last in 2009. The record of 88 was in 2005. The typical average high for August is 81.
On Aug. 24, the state Department of Conservation and Recreation’s Office of Water Resources declared five of the seven regions, including this area, to be in a critical drought.
The critical stage is one step away from emergency status, which is the worst of four stages. The only two regions that were not critical were the western part of the state and Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. They were deemed to be in significant drought status.
Water supplies were low during the summer and water use restrictions were implemented to conserve water in Attleboro and surrounding communities. Nonessential outdoor water use had been banned in Attleboro, Plainville, Norton and Seekonk for parts of the summer with restrictions only easing in some communities in late September or early October.
But, reservoirs were not the only victims of summer’s drought.
According to Derek Corsi, Attleboro’s director of parks and forestry and a certified arborist, young trees — both evergreen and deciduous — paid a price, though it could have been worse.
“The only thing we really saw this year was the death of young trees and an early leaf drop,” he said.
He said trees planted in the last year or two do not have deep root systems and can’t tap into deeper water supplies in the ground.
Trees of all kinds under 10 years old are considered young trees. Most Christmas trees grown in Massachusetts take seven to 10 years to grow, according to the state’s Department of Agricultural Resources.
The only way they survive is if they are irrigated or otherwise constantly watered, Corsi said.
He didn’t know how many young trees were lost in the city, but there were a few, he said, adding that this year wasn’t too bad in terms of tree loss.
“We really won’t see much of an effect on the large trees because they have deeper root systems,” he said. “If we have successive years of drought that’s when you’ll see more (of an effect). That’s when it takes a toll.”
Steve Carvalho, North Attleboro’s director of parks and recreation, said the town fared well in terms of tree loss this year.
“We have not seen any adverse effects from the very dry summer at this time,” he said. “We have been keeping an eye on a few of the trees that have been with us for a long time and the new ones we installed this fall.”
Thankfully, as of Nov. 14, three of the seven regions — the Western, Central and Southeast — had returned to normal status due to a rainy fall. The Connecticut River Valley, Northeast and Cape Cod regions were deemed to be in a mild drought and Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket both remained in a significant drought.
Jeff Rascher, who owns Richie’s Christmas Trees on Tremont Street in Rehoboth, gets his trees from Mingo’s Evergreen Farm in Calais, Maine, which is north of Bangor near New Brunswick, Canada.
According to an Aug. 2 National Drought Mitigation Center map, Calais was experiencing abnormally dry conditions, but not a drought.
Rascher, who took over for the business’s namesake Richie about 17 years ago, said the drought did not affect his supplier, and on Wednesday, they were all bright green and the scent of pine filled the air. There was a huge display of wreaths as well.
“They are all fine,” he said of his trees. “They were all cut the day before I got them, and I got them the day after Thanksgiving.”
The problem his supplier had was finding help which is why Rascher’s order was 221 trees short, he said.
His usual stock is between 500 and 600 trees.
“The problem they’ve been having is a lack of help,” he said.
And, he said, this year the cost per tree has gone up by $5 which he characterized as “a lot.”
But everything has gone up with inflation at 7.7% in October. A survey of 55 wholesale growers by the Real Christmas Tree Board, whose respondents supply an estimated two-thirds of the county’s real tree market, found input costs — those incurred to create a product or service — increased since last year. Some estimated 11% to 15% while others said it was higher at 16% to 20%.
The survey found while most growers expected a modest wholesale price increase, the demand for real trees was still high. The board’s 2021 consumer survey showed 86% of real tree buyers had no problems finding a tree.
“We expect this year to be no different,” Marsha Gray, executive director of the Real Christmas Tree Board, said in a press release.
Rascher said he usually sells out within three weeks.
“Last year they were gone by the 16th of December,” he said.
Care in times of dryness
Richard W. Harper, an extension associate professor of urban and community forestry at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, said new plantings and drought-sensitive species need the most care in times of dryness.
“Like any well thought-out approach, the answer should combine careful monitoring and prescription treatment … with special attention being given to the patients that may need it most: new plantings and drought-sensitive species like ornamental cherries, certain maples, eastern hemlock, yellowwood and amelanchier to name a few,” he said.
He referred a reporter to an article he wrote in 2012 concerning the effects of droughts on trees in which he gave advice on mitigating the effects of drought.
Harper said it’s important that vegetation near a tree is not in competition with the root system for water.
“We need to make sure that vegetation within the vicinity of the base of the tree is not present as a competitive factor,” he said.
The use of mulch to help keep the ground moist is crucial as well.
“Researchers and practitioners alike have long advocated the use of 2-3 inches of mulch around trees … as another important method to help preserve soil moisture in the vicinity of the tree roots,” Harper said.
Large nugget-type mulch, rather than finely shredded-mulches, are recommended, he said.
And it’s important to monitor trees after a dry growing season.
“Finally, keeping an eye on trees after they have been nursed through a tough growing season is critical,” he said.
Symptoms of a tree weakening include an early leaf drop in the following years.
“Canopy thinning and premature leaf drop in following seasons are symptoms that may indicate that the tree continues to suffer the effects of a drought event,” he said. “Additionally, certain insect and disease pests of importance may be more attracted to a tree that has been stressed by an event such as drought.”
Regular maintenance
Meanwhile, National Grid had been hard at work lopping off branches that may damage wires or cause power failures in the coming winter with its expected heavy winds and snow.
But National Grid spokesperson Michael Dalo said it has nothing to do with last summer’s drought.
“Our Vegetation Management activities in the Attleboro area are not in response to the recent drought conditions,” he said in emailed comments.
“National Grid is always assessing and managing the tree population surrounding our infrastructure. The company performs a maintenance cycle that occurs on a schedule timed with the growth rates and maintains clearance around the conductors, and we also manage and mitigate hazardous tree conditions that could impact reliability.”