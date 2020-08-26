ATTLEBORO — And then there were seven.
Christopher Zannetos of Wellesley has pulled out of the Democratic contest for 4th Congressional District seat and thrown his support to Jesse Mermell of Brookline.
He follows another Brookline resident, Dave Cavell, who withdrew two weeks ago and also announced support for Mermell.
“With one week left until the primary, internal polling indicated that while support was growing for (my) campaign, there was no longer a feasible path to victory with the time remaining,” Zannetos said in a press release Wednesday.
“The easy path for me would be to finish this campaign on Election Day, but that would only take votes from a candidate who is committed to fixing this issue, who can win this race.
"There is one candidate who has shown in her career a consistent commitment to helping working people and those disenfranchised, and a willingness to create the public-private collaborations required to solve this challenge. This is why I am endorsing Jesse Mermell for Congress.”
Mermell is garnering support in the closing days of the race after thousands of mail-in ballots have already been cast.
In Attleboro, for example, the elections office had recorded 2,975 mail-in ballots with still a week to go in the race.
Mermell has secured endorsements not only from Cavell and Zannetos, but from state Rep. Jim Hawkins of Attleboro and state Sens. Becca Rausch of Needham and Paul Feeney of Foxboro.
Together they represent all or part of 16 of the district's 34 cities and towns.
During his campaign, Zannetos biked through every town in the district, meeting with over 500 people and 117 small business owners, his press release said.
Mermell welcomed his support.
Besides Mermell, the remaining Democratic candidates in the race are Jake Auchincloss and Becky Grossman from Newton, and Alan Khazei, Ihssane Leckey, Natalia Linos and Benjamin Sigel, all from Brookline.
The two Republican candidates are Julie Hall of Attleboro and David Rosa of Dighton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.