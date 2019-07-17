Zoo Moon Food Fest
Annual Zoo Moon Food Fest featuring food trucks and crafts vendors at the Capron Park Zoo in Attleboro, last year.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO -- With thunderstorms in the forecast this evening, the Zoo Moon Festival scheduled at Capron Park has been cancelled.

There is no rain date for the event, assistant zoo director Brenda Young said.

People who had already purchased tickets for the event can instead use them for Zoo Boo on Oct. 25, or a toward a child admission to the zoo between now and the end of the year, Young said.

