The U.S. government is offering another round of free at-home COVID-19 test kits to every residential address in the country.
The tests are available to order online from the U.S. Postal Service via www.covid.gov/tests. They can also be ordered by calling 800-232-0233 or via TTY at 888-720-7489 from 8 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week.
Orders can be placed via the Disability Information and Access Line at 888-677-1199, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. five days a week, or email DIAL@usaginganddisability.org.
This is the third round of at-home test kits that can be ordered per address. Each of the first two rounds provided four tests per order. The latest round is good for eight tests per address. But if you missed ordering those earlier allotments, you can still place an extra order and receive another eight kits.
The new round of tests will ship in two packages. Shipping is free and you’ll be provided with a tracking order to track via email or text. Residential P.O. box addresses are also eligible to receive test kits, and sites such as the UPS Store or FedEx Office.
The U.S. government asks that you check the package to confirm that you’ve received the right amount of test kits, and that they haven’t expired.
The COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5 and up and booster shots for eligible recipients are being administered at doctors’ offices, clinics, pharmacies, grocery stores and public vaccination sites.