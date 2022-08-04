BOSTON -- Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to the Bay State Thursday, making stops in Boston and on Martha's Vineyard.
She's visiting to hold a roundtable with state legislators and local leaders in Boston on reproductive rights. On the Vineyard, the vice president will speak at a finance event.
Here's the VP's itinerary for her trip to the Commonwealth:
9:25 a.m. — Vice President Harris will leave Washington D.C., heading to Boston.
10:45 a.m.—The VP will receive the President's Daily Briefing.
12:50 p.m.—Harris will hold the roundtable on reproductive rights in Boston at IBEW Local 103.
2:35 p.m.— Vice President Harris will leave Boston from Logan International Airport and head to Martha's Vineyard. She'll fly into Martha's Vineyard Airport.
6:15 p.m. — VP Harris will speak at a Democratic National Committee finance event. Her opening remarks will be at a private home in Vineyard Haven.
7:30 p.m. — The Vice President will depart from Martha's Vineyard Airport, and head back to Joint Base Andrews, just outside Washington D.C.
Last week, Gov. Charlie Baker signed legislation that creates new legal shields for reproductive health providers, who could face lawsuits originating in other states where Republican-led legislatures are cracking down on access to abortions.
The new law also requires insurers to cover abortions without shifting costs to patients, orders the Department of Public Health to issue a standing order allowing any licensed pharmacist in Massachusetts to dispense emergency contraceptives, and clarifies state laws governing late-term abortions in an effort to ensure that procedure is accessible in Massachusetts.