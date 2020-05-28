Coronavirus deaths and cases continue to surge in nursing homes while the number outside those heavily infected facilities continues to diminish.
All told there have been 4,123 deaths in nursing homes as of Thursday, which is 62 percent of all 6,640 deaths.
The state’s Department of Public Health reported 93 new deaths statewide on Thursday and 82 of them, or 88 percent, came in nursing homes.
That report came one day after DPH released death tolls for individual nursing homes that showed that 84 of the 319 listed, or 26 percent, had more than 20 deaths each.
In addition to that, the percentage of nursing homes that have more than 30 cases of the virus among residents and staff has gone up 14 points to 75 percent in three weeks.
And in the last two days, 688 new cases have been reported in nursing homes.
That’s the biggest two-day increase since May 13-14 when 689 new cases were reported.
The six Attleboro area nursing homes listed on DPH’s Wednesday report accounted for 83 of all nursing home deaths with two facilities topping 20 deaths each.
Those were Life Care Center in Attleboro with 24 and Madonna Manor in North Attleboro with 23.
Other area nursing homes on the list included Attleboro Health Care in Attleboro with 14 deaths, Garden Place Health Care in Attleboro with 13, Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wrentham with eight, and Pleasant Street Rest Home in Attleboro with “fewer than five.”
All of those facilities have at least 30 cases of the virus except Pleasant Street Rest Home, which has between 10 and 30 cases, according to a report from the state Department of Public Health.
Meanwhile the 93 new deaths and 675 new cases reported by DPH on Thursday are continuing a downward trend and indicate the state is on its way to a fifth consecutive week of fewer deaths and cases.
Currently the state has recorded 336 new deaths and 3,233 new cases this week since Sunday, which is down from the 1,170 deaths and 16,976 cases recorded in week six of the pandemic, which has afflicted the state and nation since March 14.
The number of hospitalizations is down by 1,767 patients since April 27 and the number of intensive care patients has fallen to 529, or about half the 1,089 registered on April 27.
The 10-town Sun Chronicle area is following the state’s overall trend.
So far this week the area has recorded five new death and 56 new cases as compared to the nine deaths and 88 cases at the same point last week.
To date the Sun Chronicle area has recorded 118 coronavirus deaths and 1,680 cases.
