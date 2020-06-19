Area parents don’t know what to expect when schools reopen. But, according to some advocates for educational alternatives, a growing number say that one thing they do know is that they don’t want to send their children back to them.
Parents are exploring “cutting that cord and making it work for you and your family,” said Sophia Sayigh, spokeswoman for Advocates for Home Education in Massachusetts, a statewide support group for home schooling.
Schools in Massachusetts have been closed since mid-March as the state attempted to curb the spread of the cornoavirus. The state has released some guidelines on the kind of personal protective gear schools and families will need to return to in-person education. But schools — and parents — are still waiting for details. That uncertainty, some say, is prompting parents to explore alternatives now.
“There is definitely increased interest,” Sayigh said, citing inquiries fielded by her organization. “June was quite a month, especially when they put out the (protective equipment) guidelines.”
Nevertheless, fear of infection is not the most important factor for parents, Sayigh said.
“A good number always thought about home schooling and say now I’ve done it so I want to keep doing it,” she said.
But, she cautioned, what parents have been doing for the last few months — following a school curriculum — is not really homeschooling “if you have to do it their way.”
Home-school parents develop their own curriculum, which must be submitted to the local school department, and produce an evaluation at the end of the year. Exact numbers are hard to come by, since home-schooling requests fall under the authority of the individual school district. But, according to statistics kept by the state education department, about 7,600 youngsters were listed as being home-schooled this fall out of a student population of just over 1 million.
Roberta Van Vlack, a Mansfield resident who is moderator of the Attleboro Area Home Schoolers Facebook group, has home-schooled her four children, including two who are now in college. She said more people are expressing interest on their site.
“I would say we used to get a few requests a week. Now it’s a few a day,” she said.
Some parents, Van Vlack said, are nervous about sending their youngsters back to school, particularly if they or a family member has underlying health conditions.
Or “they don’t like what the state has said about procedures,” she said. “All-day mask wearing is not realistic for kids.”
But for Van Vlack, the advantages of home schooling are not based on fear.
“You can get more individual academically and go at (children’s) own pace. With home schooling, you are out in the real world, not with people within 12 months of your age all the time.”
TEC Connections Academy, a free virtual K-12 public school whose students work primarily online, is likely to reach its enrollment limit by September, Superintendent Patrick Lattuca said.
TECCA, based in East Walpole, has a state cap of 2,300 students and had a waiting list last year. Lattuca expects to reach that cap soon for the upcoming academic year.
TECCA differs from home schooling, Lattuca said, in that it has state-certified teachers and curriculum.
“We do what they do in a brick and mortar world but virtually. We are like a traditional public school, we just do it in a virtual capacity.”
“Instead of parents acting as a teacher,” as in home schooling, Lattuca said, “they are acting as learning coaches and we are the primary educators.”
For parents seeking an alternative, and perhaps lifting that cap, he advised they should ‘”reach out to the state and express their concerns. Start with the local district and then talk to the state.”
Sayigh, from Advocates for Home Education, admits that homeschooling can present challenges for some families, especially when the primary caregivers also work outside the home.
However, “People have been home-schooling and working for a long time. You don’t have to home school from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” she said. “You can do it however it works for you. It depends on what kind of job you have and how flexible your boss can be.”
Valerie Brigante, a mother of two from Norwood, has been considering home schooling for a while.
“The main reason why we are going forward with true home schooling in the fall is because the remote learning was beyond stressful for every member of our family,” she said in an email. “Most days, my own children would have to accompany me to work (which I feel very fortunate to have been able to do so) but that not only meant packing up and preparing for a full day of whatever the district threw at us, but having to do it while successfully doing my own job.
“By homeschooling as opposed to district remote learning, we come up with our own learning plan based on whichever curricula we choose, and we can plan it around our own work schedules and lifestyle.”
Not everyone is seeing an increase in queries about alternatives to public education. Jennifer O’Neill, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning in the Norton schools, said parents have to submit their requests for home schooling in the summer and she’s yet to see an upsurge from the 18 to 25 families in town who choose to go that route.
“It ebbs and flows,” she said. “We had one home-school family that were planning to send their student to public school” next year before the coronavirus hit.
“It’s a very personal choice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.