BOSTON -- With COVID-19 cases continuing to multiply and nine deaths reported in the state, Gov. Charlie Baker Monday ordered nonessential businesses to close their physical offices and instead work remotely from home starting at noon Tuesday, up to April 7.
He also directed the Department of Public Health to announce a "stay-at-home" advisory outlining social distancing and self-isolation protocols.
In the days leading up to the Monday press conference, Baker had resisted drastic provisions that signaled the closure of businesses and asked citizens to confine themselves indoors.
Businesses that are ‘locally grown’ and owned by ‘neighbors and friends’ are the ones that may find it difficult to transition to remote or telework policies, he said.
"But I also know that by taking this action now we can significantly improve our position in this fight to slow the spread of this virus."
Baker also announced that no more than 10 people will be allowed to gather in one place, a change from the 25-person limit allowed earlier.
Citizens will still be able to access "essential services" such as grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies, hospitals and other health centers. Take-out and delivery services offered by restaurants are also permitted during this period.
Further, Baker also said that medical marijuana dispensaries will remain functional but recreational adult use shops must close.
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, and Rep. James Hawkins, D-Attleboro, said that the emergency order was essential as a state response to the coronavirus pandemic because it clarified and emphasized what social distancing meant.
“These decisions aren't made lightly. But the priority right now is to slow the spread of the virus so that we don't overwhelm our healthcare system,” Feeney said.
With lawmakers working exclusively on bills related to the coronavirus, Feeney said that the Legislature has been planning as much as it can for the short-, mid- and long-term impact on the economy.
“Ramifications of this virus are more than anyone can truly comprehend at this moment,” said Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, who had been at the forefront of pushing for a “shelter-in-place” order, which is similar to the current advisory.
Rausch said that the list of essential services was "comprehensive" and the lowering of the limit of public gathering was a good step.
“The governor’s order has also called for a $300 fine if any of its terms are violated, so they’ve taken care of that too,” she said.
But she wasn’t satisfied with the governor’s response time.
“This should’ve come a week ago,” she said.
Baker had also made a careful distinction between the “stay-at-home” advisory and a “shelter-in-place” order.
"I do not believe I can or should order U.S. citizens to be confined to their homes for days on end. It doesn't make sense from a public health point of view, and it's not realistic," Baker said.
Rausch felt that the interpretation of "shelter-in-place" as "confinement" was a reductive interpretation of the order she had been pursuing.
“We do not need a suggestion for people to stay in, we need an ‘order,’” she said.
Referring to the response to the coronavirus pandemic as a “matter of life and death,” Rausch said that this advisory was important to drive home to the fact that people needed to stay home to the greatest extent possible.
“This is not a time to party, this is not an extended snow day. This is very, very serious,” she said. “Extensive social distancing is not an option. It’s a necessity and we must do whatever we can to flatten the curve of infection.”
Rausch said that this was even more important as the research regarding the infection or contagion rate is still ongoing and testing procedure “woefully inadequate.”
Before the governor announced the advisory, towns such as Nantucket and Provincetown Sunday announced “shelter-in-place” orders starting Monday at 5 p.m..
Over a week ago, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced a “public health emergency” that required bars and restaurants to shut down and only offer delivery and take-out services.
As for Attleboro, Hawkins said several businesses had already withdrawn operations or curtailed timings to limit the window of community interaction.
“I know people from the communities I represent have already started isolating themselves in their homes,” he said.
Even as the governor’s order wouldn’t necessarily have a “dramatic effect,” Hawkins said that the order was “timely” because it reinstated the safe practices required to contain the pandemic.
“Wash your hands, practice social distancing and make sure that you sleep right and drink enough water,” he said.
Meanwhile, Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, who has spent a week scaling back the city government, is working on helping businesses that are not sure if they qualify as essential or nonessential.
“Our economic director is working from home to help Attleboro businesses figure out where they stand and whether they should stay open or closed,” he said.
As for social distancing, he said that the city has closed playgrounds and parks have been closed to the public to keep them safe indoors.
