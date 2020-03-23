ATTLEBORO -- The Attleboro Literacy Center has decided to remain closed for another three weeks, though that duration is subject to change.
When it closed its doors March 13 it said the closure would last until at least Sunday.
"Based on the current information that we have, we have made the decision to remain closed through Sunday, April 12," Executive Director Amanda Blount said. "This may change based on developments to the public health situation."
Blount advises to check the center's website for up-to-date information. While the building is closed, TLC teachers and staff are working to develop online learning opportunities for students.
"We will be launching online classes and tutoring opportunities as soon as possible. We hope to have some classes connected to virtual learning as soon as" this week, Blount said."We acknowledge that many of our students and volunteers are experiencing changes to their daily lives, including but not limited to loss of childcare, loss of employment, and financial hardship.
"Please know that our hearts go out to you and we are here for you if you want to talk or need to locate community resources."
The center's website, www.theliteracycenter.com will be updated daily, and phone calls to the center at 508-226-3603 will be returned within a day, Blount said.
