Roadwork in Mansfield starts Sunday
MANSFIELD — For the next two weeks, MassDOT will be doing deck and joint repair work on the bridge carrying Interstate 495 northbound and southbound over the Rumford River.
The work is scheduled to begin Sunday, Aug. 13, and will be conducted weekly, Sunday through Thursday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The work is expected to wrap up by 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25.
Traffic will be maintained using standard control measures and police details. The work will require temporary traffic alterations during work hours as needed. At least one lane of traffic will be maintained at all times while work is being done.
Library history talk in Franklin Sunday
FRANKLIN — The town has one of the first free libraries in the country founded by a donation of over 100 books from Ben Franklin, and local author and historian Alan Earls on Sunday will discuss the history and cultural treasures of the library and libraries across the state.
The free talk is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. at the Franklin Historical Museum at 80 West Central St.
Plainville select board plans office hours
PLAINVILLE — Select board members will hold office hours for residents the next two Mondays.
The sessions will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 14 and 21 in the Historical Meeting Room on the second floor of town hall.
Feeney to speak before Dems in Foxboro
FOXBORO — State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, is scheduled to speak before the Foxboro Democratic Town Committee at 7 p.m. Monday at the Public Safety Building, 8 Chestnut St.
Mental illness support group to meet
NORFOLK — The South Norfolk Mental Illness Family and Friends Support Group will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Norfolk Grange, 28 Rockwood Road (Route 115).
Juggler visits Norton library Wednesday
NORTON — Henry the Juggler is visiting Norton Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Henry Lappen has been performing on the East Coast for over 35 years. The event is sponsored by the Norton Cultural Council.