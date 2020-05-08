PLAINVILLE — As a group of the state’s pastors press Gov. Charlie Baker to allow them to reopen for services, a local church hopes to welcome worshipers in its parking lot this Sunday.
Plainville Baptist Church, which was among the first religious congregations in the area to livestream services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, will conduct a drive-in church service at 10 a.m.
Pastor David Meunier says he’s not sure how many cars will show up in the church’s South Street parking lot — the church only confirmed it was going ahead with the service and sent out an announcement to members on Friday — but he said reaction had been favorable.
Meunier said town officials had been supportive when approached about Sunday’s service.
“There has been a lot of planning and work to go into this. We thought it was very important to be here, even if only in the parking lot together,” Meunier told The Sun Chronicle in an email.
“We will have a pickup truck set up between the north lot and our annex parking lot. There will be parking lot attendants to direct people as they come in, as well as a police detail on the street to mitigate any traffic snags on the street,” he added.
Those attending will be able to listen to the service through their FM radios.
“The transmitter is strong enough to clearly send a signal throughout the parking lots. Right now we probably have about 25 families showing up,” Meunier said.
He stressed that what the church is doing complies with the governor’s order. Public outdoor gatherings don’t fall under the 10-person limit as long as social-distancing measures are maintained.
In a phone interview, Meunier said that while the church’s video services have been successful, “there’s a missing dimension when people can’t see one another.”
Grace Baptist Church on Oakhill Avenue in Attleboro has also announced plans to hold a drive-in service at 10 a.m. Sunday, which will also be available for viewing on Facebook and Youtube.
On Thursday, a group of 260 pastors sent a letter to Baker, requesting that they be designated as essential and included in the first phase of reopening plans on May 18.
In the letter, they noted they’re prepared to operate under the proper guidelines.
“We are capable of following the guidelines for social distancing recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, just as other businesses Massachusetts have deemed essential. We are able to take the same precautions that their staff and customers have taken,” they wrote.
Just 9 percent of Americans think in-person religious services should be permitted without restrictions, while 42 percent think they should be allowed with restrictions and 48 percent think they should not be allowed at all, according to a poll conducted by the The University of Chicago Divinity School and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Even among Americans who identify with a religion, 45 percent say in-person services shouldn’t be allowed at all.
White evangelical Protestants, however, are particularly likely to think that in-person services should be allowed in some form, with just 35 percent saying they should be completely prohibited. Close to half — 46 percent — also say they think prohibiting those services violates religious freedom.
