ATTLEBORO — One of the most important numbers of all, the number of deaths due to coronavirus, fell for the third consecutive week in Massachusetts and for the second consecutive week it was in double digits, something the state has not seen in 27 weeks.
The last time it happened was in the week ending Sept. 26, 2020.
Another important number, the number of vaccinations, continues to go up.
For the week ending April 17, the number of fully vaccinated residents was 2,001,751, which equals 28.7 percent of the state’s 6,964,382 population, according to the state’s Department of Public Health.
That number is made up of 1,800,094 people who’ve gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and another 201,657 who’ve gotten the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
That’s an increase of 274,750, or 16 percent, over the week ending April 10.
Another 3,007,861 residents have gotten one of the two shots required by the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which equals 43.2 percent of the population.
All told, those numbers mean a total of 5,009,612, or 71.9 percent, of Massachusetts residents have gotten at least one shot, if not two.
For the week ending April 10, that number was 4,422,543.
Meanwhile, the number of confirmed coronavirus deaths fell to 76 for the week ending April 17 which is a reduction of 20 from the 96 recorded for the week ending April 10.
That’s a 21 percent decline.
For context, the greatest number of deaths recorded for a one-week period was 1,170 for the week ending April 25, 2020, and the second greatest number was 562 in the week ending Jan. 9.
The current number is a reduction of 93 percent and 86 percent, respectively.
Meanwhile, the number of weekly cases also declined, falling from 12,999 for the week ending April 10, to 12,152 for the week ending April 17.
That’s a reduction of 847 cases.
The average number of cases per day this week was 1,736, which was down from 1,857 recorded last week — a drop of 121 cases per day or about 6.5 percent.
The average number of those hospitalized with the virus per day also declined from 719 per day to 703 per day, a drop of about 16 per day or 2.2 percent.
The number of confirmed cases statewide rose to 630,206 and the number of confirmed deaths rose to 17,110.
Those numbers create a death rate of 2.71 percent.
For a 14-day period ending April 10, the latest two-week period reported by DPH, there were 29,906 cases statewide.
Out of that number 90 percent or 26,905 cases were among persons from the age of 0 to 59.
In that group there were 39 deaths, or 15 percent, of the 256 reported for that two week period.
In the age group of 60 and up there were 2,998 cases and 217 deaths.
Those numbers mean that older people suffered just 10 percent of all cases but 85 percent of all deaths.
In Bristol County, the number of cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago is now at 63,062, and the number of deaths from the virus is at 1,667.
Those numbers create a death rate of 2.64 percent.
And in Norfolk County, the number of cases is lower, but the death count is higher.
There have been 52,436 coronavirus cases in Norfolk and 1,763 deaths, which creates a death rate of 3.36 percent.
