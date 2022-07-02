MANSFIELD -- Officials will be handing out free COVID-19 testing kits to town residents at a drive-thru event on Sunday, July 10.
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the loop driveway in front of Mansfield High School, 250 East St.
The town will be receiving 4,410 COVID-19 rapid home test kits from two million the governor’s office is distributing throughout the state. Each kit contains 2 tests.
Separate from this event, the Council on Aging at 255 Hope St., will have tests available while supplies last for Mansfield residents age 60 and older.
“Testing remains important as it relates to minimizing the spread of the virus to others. We encourage Mansfield residents to take advantage of these free tests to have at home,” Town Manager Kevin Dumas said in a statement.