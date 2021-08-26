Masks will be mandatory for student athletes and coaches who participate in indoor sports this fall, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Thursday.
In an effort to safely maximize full participation of fall sports, the MIAA says masks must be worn at all times during indoor activities, including girls’ volleyball, cheerleading, swimming, and unified basketball.
Masks are not required and will remain optional for any high school activity that takes place outdoors, including soccer, field hockey, cross country and football.
King Philip Regional High girls volleyball coach Kristen Guess was disappointed to learn of Thursday’s mandate, hoping that she had seen the last of her players in masks this past spring during the gap season.
“It seems like we’re going backdwards instead of forwards,” Guess said Thursday night, “but we’ll do anything we have to do to keep everyone safe and be able to play.
“It was a hot, long day of tryouts with two sessions today and the girls were hot wearing their masks,” Guess added, “but we did it before and if that’s what it takes to be safe, that’s what we’ll do.
The mask guidance follows state Education Commissioner Jeff Riley issuing new regulations Wednesday requiring all public school students ages 5 and above, and all staffers, to wear masks indoors while at school.
“They already said that students will have to wear masks again,” Guess said. “It spreads easier indoors than it does outdoors so we kind of expected it.”
The requirement will remain in place until at least Oct. 1 but it could be revised if public health data trends positively.
