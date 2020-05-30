Dear Gov. Baker:
Let me start off by saying that I would not want to be in your shoes over the past three months. Having to bear the responsibility of saving thousands of lives must have been far more than anything you could have conceived when you first ran for governor.
When was the last time you had a day off? When was the last time you weren’t focused on the coronavirus pandemic? When was the last time you had fun?
I don’t envy you.
Now, it appears, we are over the worst of it. The numbers are going down, the curve has been flattened, hospitals were never overwhelmed, people are getting back to work.
Good job.
If, heaven forbid, this happens again, there are three things you might want to do differently:
- Don’t shut down business and society.
- Shut down the nursing homes.
- Lead, don’t command.
By shutting down long-term care facilities, I don’t mean closing them. I mean locking them up tight, to the highest possible infection standards.
No visitors (sorry, family and friends). Residents kept to their rooms, masks on as much as possible. Sanitize, sanitize, sanitize.
Most of all, anyone who enters the building, from employees to food delivery drivers, must be tested first. You, after all, have promised to rapidly increase testing. This is where to focus it.
Yes, Massachusetts has had one of the highest rates of COVID-19 deaths in the country. It looks like two out of three coronavirus victims in this state are residents of a long-term care facility. A report this week said 80 Massachusetts nursing homes had 20 or more COVID-19 deaths.
That’s an embarrassment to a state that prides itself on some of the world’s finest hospitals and learning institutions.
Those nursing home residents didn’t catch COVID-19 because they went out to eat at a restaurant or shopping at the mall. They caught it from someone who brought it into their facility.
If we have another wave of this disease, that cannot happen again.
In the meantime, you have shut down restaurants and malls and many other businesses and put hundreds of thousands of Bay Staters out of work. And the shutdown rules have seemed so arbitrary and inconsistent. Why is it safe for Wal-Mart and Target to sell clothing while JCPenney and J.Crew — two companies that filed for bankruptcy recently — cannot?
You must be pained to see the stories of small business owners who, through no fault of their own, are nearing bankruptcy. What are the chances, given the proper restrictions, that buying an ice cream cone, having your dog groomed or even getting a haircut will lead to death?
Remote at best. In the end, maybe 3 percent of Bay Staters will test positive. And 1 or 2 percent of those will succumb to the disease — most of those, as we can both agree, in nursing homes.
Governor, I’m not saying we can return to life as it was in February, when we laughed at the deserted streets of Wuhan. We saw the masked people of China and said that will never happen here.
Well, it did — and we learned our lesson. At least the grownups among us have, and I believe that’s the vast majority.
We wear our masks. We keep our distance. We wash our hands.
And we know it’s going to be that way until a vaccine is found and the new normal will become the old normal again.
Another thing, governor, and this is important: I know you mean well, but I think you have taken a very scolding, negative tone in your coronavirus briefings. I feel like I’m back in the second grade and forgot my homework.
Please, governor, be positive. Commend us for making so many sacrifices, so many difficult changes in our personal life. Offer us a path of hope, don’t bark out another command.
That’s what a real leader does.
I see a sense of fear in this country that I have never seen before, even after the 9/11 attacks. I see people wearing masks in their cars, families afraid to be near each other.
That fear is unnecessary. People will not die if they leave their house, if they walk without masks, even if they go, properly protected, to the grocery store.
Please, governor, lower the fear factor.
We all want this anxiety removed. And we want to see fewer deaths.
So, remember, if another wave of COVID-19 strikes, don’t close society.
Shut down the nursing homes.
And lead, don’t command.
