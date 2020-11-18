NORTON -- St. Mary’s Church, which had a congregant test positive for the coronavirus, will be open again for Mass Saturday after receiving clearance from the local board of health.
The church, at Route 123 and Power Street, will be reopen for its regular 4 p.m. Mass and will continue with its regular scheduled Masses.
The church has livestreamed Masses on its Facebook page since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring.
Church officials announced on St. Mary's webpage that they were given clearance to reopen due to the safety protocols that have been in place and “the thoroughness of our cleaning process.”
The church was closed last Saturday after officials were notified that a congregant who attended the 4 p.m. Vigil Mass a week earlier contracted COVID-19, according to an announcement by the Rev. Timothy Reis, the pastor of the church.
After Gov. Charlie Baker allowed churches to reopen earlier this year, St. Mary’s and other places of worship instituted a number of health protocols, including limiting the number of worshipers, social distancing and hand sanitizing.
The process for receiving Communion was also changed in addition to the collection procedure. The church is encouraging online donations.
