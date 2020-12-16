To our readers
Delivery of Thursday's Sun Chronicle is expected to be severely affected by the snowstorm. Our carriers will not be able to deliver the newspapers to their customers until Friday.
Home delivery customers, who get free digital subsriptions automatically, should visit www.thesunchronicle.com.
We regret the disruption in service.
Also, winners of this week's Gridiron Gurus will not be published until next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.